Julianne Hough Wears Nude Bikini Doing Sauna Stretches Photos

Leave it to fitness fan Julianne Hough to find a way to get a low-key workout in while enjoying a sauna.

The Dancing With the Stars cohost, 35, shared an Instagram video on Thursday, June 6, wearing a flesh-colored thong bikini as she did a series of stretches. Even though she did several side and forward bend stretches, Julianne was seen several times sitting back and taking in her sweat session, showing off her incredible ab and leg muscles.

“Six senses sizzling sauna stretches,” she captioned the post. “You healthy fit stunner!!” one fan wrote in the comments, while another added, “Well I could say that’s hot, but that be an understatement,” as she’s seen in photos from her bikini sweat sesh.