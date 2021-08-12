Keeping it playful! Kailyn Lowry is currently in the middle of building her family’s dream home in Middletown, Delaware, and with four young sons, there’s never a dull moment. “Last week, we did rock paper scissors shoot over the rooms,” the Teen Mom personality exclusively tells Life & Style. “That was fun.” “All four of them will have their own room, and then there’s a guest room upstairs as well,” Kailyn, 29, who shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez, adds. “They haven’t really been super involved in the design process outside of, like, Isaac and his bathroom.”

As for her youngest kid, Creed, Kailyn put a lot of thought into his space . “I think I’m going to do a little bit of an older, more timeless situation,” says the Pennsylvania native. “Right now, he has animals on the wall and stuff like that. I think I’m gonna do a more timeless situation so that he can kind of grow with it until he can decide what he wants in his room.” Of course, Kailyn plans to use one of her own wallpaper designs from her collaboration with Wall Blush.In fact, the reality TV star will be releasing another custom line with Wall Blush inspired by Isaac, Life & Style can exclusively reveal. Beyond the aesthetics of her home, Kailyn, who is also promoting her recent collaboration with Sparkl Bands and donating all of her earnings from the collection to Blessings in a Backpack, wants the experience to be something her sons never forget.

