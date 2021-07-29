Go, mama! Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is building a new “dream home” in Delaware, and it’s going to be absolutely gorgeous.

The 16 and Pregnant alum, 29, revealed in February via Instagram that she “paid in full” for the new abode she’s building from the ground up after she sold her former home located in Middletown, Delaware.

“I sold a house today. It wasn’t my first house, it wasn’t my second house, but it was the most important house,” Kailyn wrote in a separate post that month. “I put building my dream home on hold when I bought this house and took a risk many wouldn’t understand. This house is the physical manifestation of both the lowest and highest points of my life — the best point being Creed’s birth.”

Kailyn paid an estimated $880,000 for her former 7,000-square-foot home before moving in during 2019, according to Mommy Things. The space, which featured a swimming pool and sprawling backyard, worked really well for her family.

The “Baby Mamas, No Drama” podcast host has four sons — Isaac, whom she shares with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, whom she had with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux and Creed, whose father is Chris Lopez.

“I learned so much about myself and life in general through the extremes I experienced over the course of the year here,” Kailyn continued. “There’s so much more to my story, and if you know me closely, you understand what I mean and what this represents. Closing this chapter for me means relief, optimism and confidence in future decisions.”

The Pride Over Pity author added, “I am grateful for where I am now and being able to see the silver lining through it all. Being thankful for the friends that stuck by me through everything is an understatement. I am super anxious to start our next chapter.”

The new construction is coming along beautifully. She gushed over how “excited” she’s been to take her boys to the property to see the progress.

“I know they’re young and can’t fully understand what it means for me to be able to do this,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “But I was blown away by their excitement and pleasantly surprised by the appreciation they had for the progress being made. I am so so so excited for this journey.”

To make their new home even more special, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host had her boys write “affirmations” on the baseboards. A video Kailyn shared in July showed the five of them using markers to write things like “play” and “laugh” throughout the construction site.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kailyn’s new Delaware dream home!