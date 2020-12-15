The strongest bond! Kanye West and his oldest daughter, North West, “have the same personality,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. The “Flashing Lights” artist and his firstborn, whom he shares with wife Kim Kardashian, are “creative, fun, funny, strong-willed and disciplined.”

According to the insider, Kim, 40, “used to say that Saint looks and acts just like her and North is basically Kanye in girl form, and it really is true.” Kanye, 43, and the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have four children together — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Ever since North was little, she has been very sure of herself,” adds the source. “She likes to pick out her own clothes — much to Kim’s dismay! — and can be very persistent but also has that sweet, ensuing personality, like Kanye.”

Moreover, the Grammy Award winner calls North “his little muse,” the insider says. “Whenever he’s working on something or has an idea for a new project, he always runs them by North.”

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Of course, being the daughter of an A-lister comes with certain spoils. “Kanye buys her clothes, he buys her toys and he buys her bags. But most of all, he also makes all of his clothing from his clothing line in sizes for North,” reveals the source.

As for spending quality time together, Kanye “is basically like a big kid so he loves hanging with North and her friends,” the insider explains. Some of the pair’s favorite activities include watching movies and reading books. The “Famous” rapper also has a huge soft spot for Broadway musicals.

“Let’s not forget that Wicked is Kanye’s favorite show of all time. When he was in New York, he would sometimes go to see it by himself at the last minute,” the source recalls. “It’s safe to say the things that kids are into, he’s into!”

With Kanye’s guidance, there’s no doubt North is going to be a star in her own right one day. “I remember talking to Kim and she was saying that North wants to follow in her dad’s footsteps,” JoJo Siwa previously told Life & Style. “So, I definitely think North has the potential.”