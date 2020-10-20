Go, Girl! Kanye West Shares Cute Video of Daughter North Singing While Sitting on His Shoulders

Talent runs in the family! Kanye West shared a precious video of his oldest daughter, North West, singing her little heart out while sitting on top of her dad’s shoulders. “Our beautiful light clear reality,” the “I Love It” artist, 43, captioned his Instagram post on Monday, October 19.

In the clip, Kanye and 7-year-old North wore all-blue outfits in an all-blue room with chalkboard walls. In the background, a man wearing a matching ensemble played the piano. Unfortunately, it’s unclear exactly what song the grade-schooler was belting out. However, it appeared to be related to Kanye’s Sunday Service.

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Of course, this is hardly the first time North has shown off her talents. In fact, in early March, Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but praise her firstborn after she performed at Kanye’s Yeezy season 8 fashion show in Paris. “I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her first performance had me in tears!” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, gushed at the time.

Even people outside of the Kar-Jenner family know North has what it takes to become a superstar. “I just saw the video of her performing at Kanye’s Sunday Service today, and I responded to Kim and I was just like, “‘Oh my gosh, this is the cutest thing ever,’” former Dance Moms personality and all-around entertainer JoJo Siwa previously told Life & Style.

“I remember talking to Kim and she was saying that North wants to follow in her dad’s footsteps. So, I definitely think North has the potential,” the 17-year-old continued. “I think she’s adorable and she is a well-behaved little kid and she’s so nice and her family is so nice, she has the full package.”

Additionally, Kim’s best friend Jonathan Cheban has no doubt North will be a member of the A-list one day. “North is a movie star, she’s a legend to begin with,” the influencer, 46, expressed to Us Weekly in a June 2019 interview. “She’s a full entertainer, she just makes me laugh and she is just hysterical.”

We can’t wait to see North take over the music industry one day!

