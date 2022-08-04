The Kardashian-Jenner Women Aren’t Afraid to Bare It All! See Their Sexiest Nude Pictures

If anyone isn’t afraid to make a bold statement, it would be the Kardashian-Jenner women! The famous fam is known for their bombshell confidence and fearlessness. So, fans aren’t usually surprised to see one of the Kardashians stars post a nude photo every now and then.

Kendall Jenner nearly broke the internet in June 2022 by sharing a completely butt-naked image of her via Instagram just days after news of her breakup from boyfriend Devin Booker broke.

In the shot, the 818 Tequila founder lounged across a sun chair without any clothes on, showing off her bare booty in the process. Although she didn’t mention her and Devin’s split at the time, fans took the picture as a sign of embracing the single life.

“Single energy lmao [sic],” one Instagram commenter wrote. “IKR, I was gonna say post-breakup mood,” another wrote, whereas a separate fan went so far as to note, “Love me some breakup posts.”

That wasn’t Kendall’s first time baring it all, though. She previously shared a provocative snap via Instagram of her completely nude, sitting in water.

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian has also embraced nudity by uploading a daring photo of her sitting cross-legged in a bathroom, wearing nothing but a black towel to cover her midsection. She also let her hair down over her chest to hide her breasts.

However, perhaps one of the most heart-stopping naked moments among the sisters came from Kim Kardashian. In March 2016, the Skims founder posted a mirror selfie via Instagram, letting everything hang out in the photo.

“When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL [sic],” she captioned the post at the time, which featured two black bars that covered her boobs and bottom to comply with Instagram’s no-nudity policy.

Following the sultry post, Kim spoke out about the criticism she received in an interview on the podcast “Recode Decode” with host Kara Swisher.

“I truly was baffled that people still cared,” the Hulu personality said at the time. “They have seen me naked 500 times! Some people were outraged because I am a mom, some people were so supportive … I just think it looks good, I am really not trying to cause a reaction.”

She then elaborated, “My personality has never been, ‘I’m such a feminist and follow me and be naked!’ If you are conservative, and that’s how you are comfortable, more power to you. I respect you. You don’t have to look at what I do.”

