There’s nothing Kim Kardashian won’t do to promote her newest Skims products, and the entrepreneur stripped off one bra to show off her new push-up style in a nearly NSFW Instagram video she shared with fans on Monday, August 14. The reality star promised the new bra is going to “change the game” while modeling the new style in a nude hue.

“It’s kind of like a boob job in a bra,” Kim, 42, explained while showing off how the new item looked in a mirror selfie video. She then took off her top and told the cameraman, “Just blur this out when you post it” as she took off a wrap bra while FaceTiming with her besties. A black bar obscured her bare chest as Kim put on her new push-up bra.

“Your boobs look so juicy and perfect” one pal gushed, as The Kardashians star responded, “I never wore a push-up bra but now I’m going to.” Another friend told her, “It looks like you got a [breast] lift.”

Proud Kim explained, “After years of development and fittings, this is the ultimate bra.” She went on to explain, “We studied so many women’s busts using 3-D scans including my own and inch by inch we developed these really natural looking cups that have a graded teardrop shape that sits seamlessly under clothing.”

“As you guys know, I hate lines, especially with my bras,” Kim told viewers while gushing about the “smooth and natural look” and how she can’t wait for customers to try it out and see the transformation of their busts.

Kim launched Skims in 2019 as a shapewear line, Skims. Over the years, the brand branched out into loungewear, pajamas, swimwear and accessories, and it has made her a very rich woman! The company was valued at an already staggering $1.6 billion in April 2021, but saw a sales jump of 90 percent in the months that followed. Bloomberg reported on January 27, 2022, that thanks to a new round of investor financing, the company doubled its valuation to a massive $3.2 billion.

“Any great outfit starts with what’s underneath. If I don’t feel comfortable in my underwear or if it doesn’t fit properly, I am not going to feel good in it, no matter how I look from the outside,” Kim shared in an interview with Nordstrom in 2019.

When it comes to modeling her items, the asppring attorney said in a June 2023 interview, “I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear. We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can. We’re not going to go out not trying.”