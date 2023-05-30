Blue Crush Forever! Kate Bosworth's Bikini Photos: See Swimsuit Pictures

The ultimate beach babe! Kate Bosworth‘s bikini photos prove that she’s meant to be living life on the sand and in the sun.

More than 20 years after she starred as Anne Marie Chadwick in Blue Crush, the actress teamed up with surfer brand ROXY for a collection to celebrate the 2002 film.

“I had never touched a surfboard before I auditioned for that movie,” she told Vogue in May 2023, when announcing the bathing suit collaboration. “But there was a really deep affinity with the character as she and I were going through a lot of the same things. I completely became someone else.”

When it came to the inspiration for the collection, the Along for the Ride actress had a few things in mind.

“The idea was in the zeitgeist with the movie’s 20th anniversary, but I also turned 40 last year, so there was this milestone,” Kate explained. “My character in the movie struggles with self-doubt and vulnerability and fear, and I felt like I had come full circle with all of those things and was finally able to find this centered alignment in myself.”

The ROXY collection is full of colorful bikinis, coverups and even sweatshirts, but even when she’s not posing for those photos, Kate can’t say away from the beach.

“Some summer moments,” the star captioned a series of Instagram photos from September 2022, showing her happiness at the beach. “Staying fit, happy + healthy.”

While she’s no longer Anne Marie Chadwick, it’s obvious that Kate’s love for the sun and the surf has never gone away. In fact, she’s even teased a possible follow-up film to Blue Crush. Who wouldn’t want to see her back on a board?!

“That’s a good question. I have some ideas [about where Anne Marie is now]. It’s funny. Michelle [Rodriguez], Sanoe [Lake], and I always talk about how much we’d like to do another movie,” she told Vulture in August 2022. “So, that’s something I’m sure we’ll be pontificating about for a while, and perhaps we’ll see that come to fruition. … A sequel to the OG.”

