Kate Moss Stuns in Sexy See-Through Yellow Dress at WSJ Innovator Awards: See the Sheer Photos

A sheerly confident queen! Kate Moss stunned in a see-through dark yellow dress at the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards in New York City on Wednesday, November 2.

The model, 48, posed for photos on the red carpet in the unique sheer frock, which revealed her black underwear and legs through its thin fabric. Kate went braless in the backless dress as the top part featured a hooded halter with a wrap in the front that exposed part of her stomach. She completed the full look with a pair of long diamond earrings and two brown bracelets to offset the yellow color.

Just three days prior, Kate was seen attending a friend’s Halloween weekend wedding wearing vampire-themed outfits, one of which was a mesh-sleeved white gown. The U.K. native also kept a pair of fangs in her teeth to create a scary aura for the spooky vibe.

Although the blonde beauty isn’t afraid to show off her figure in public, Kate recently opened up about the early days of her modeling career in a July interview on the BBC podcast “Desert Island Discs.”

Throughout the 1990s, Kate posed for multiple nude and other risqué photo shoots, some of which she noted photographers “pressured her” to show more skin because of her youthful age at the time. Not only that, but the supermodel also addressed her thin physique.

“I was never anorexic, I never have been,” she insisted in the interview. “I was thin because I didn’t get fed at shoots or in shows, and I’d always been thin.”

That month, the runway babe also spoke with Vogue U.K. about her perception on fashion trends and age.

“I know instantly what I love,” she told the publication, referring to her own chic styles.

When it comes to modern young women, Kate explained why it’s important to not have any regrets.

“They’re all scared to be themselves, and I think they should dress as they want,” she said, referring to teenagers growing up nowadays.

As the proud, show-stopping boss she is, Kate also described her take on the free-the-nipple movement that most women are embracing today.

“Never wear a pasty!” she added. “That’s my advice to the younger generation.”

