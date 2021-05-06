Lookin’ good, kiddo! Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s little brother, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, revealed his epic weight gain transformation after doing a 50-day challenge at 5 a.m. each morning.

“Getting in the best shape of my life. Both physically [and] mentally,” the 27-year-old captioned a set of Instagram photos flaunting his incredible abs on Wednesday, May 5. He went on to explain that in his before photo taken six months ago, he was 163 pounds and measuring at 13 percent body fat. In his after snapshot featuring his incredible new physique, he claimed to weigh in at 185 pounds and eight percent body fat — meaning he gained weight but lost body fat overall.

Patrick Schwarzenegger/Instagram

The Moxie star also noted that several other folks joined him on the challenge — and he even included some of their heartfelt text messages from throughout the program in his post.

“We had 413 people finish the challenge. Pretty wild. Some of the results were amazing. Found a sense of purpose. Increased energy. Better sleeping habits. Some lost 15-30 [pounds],” he continued in his caption. “People ate better throughout the day. More productive at work. Found time for extra activities. Check out some of the texts I got. So inspiring.”

The Daniel Isn’t Real star added, “I love creating goals/challenges because It gives your brain a literal GPS to a destination [you’re] seeking. The biggest mistake we make is thinking It will come overnight. Everything takes time. That’s why I made the challenge 50 days so people wouldn’t end after the first week. Anyways. Thanks to anyone that joined.”

Patrick and Katherine’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, cheered on his son in the comments section of the post. “Great before shots. Good progress,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to see the after photo!”

When the Scream Queens guest star isn’t hitting the gym, we imagine he’s enjoying his role as uncle to his sister’s baby daughter, Lyla Maria. The best-selling author, 31, and husband Chris Pratt welcomed their first child together in August 2020, just over a year after the couple walked down the aisle.

Katherine recently revealed that she and the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 41, plan to keep their child’s face private on social media. “It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media,” she said during a March 30 appearance on the Today show. “All four of us kids would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby, too.”