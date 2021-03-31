Private parenting. Katherine Schwarzenegger revealed why she and husband Chris Pratt have decided not to show their daughter Lyla‘s face in social media photos.

“It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media,” the 31-year-old explained during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, March 30. “All four of us kids would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby, too.”

Since the couple welcomed their first child together in August 2020, Katherine and Chris, 41, have each shared several snapshots of the tiny tot on their respective Instagram accounts. However, they have refrained from showing their baby’s face in photos thus far.

“Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world,” the Gift of Forgiveness author added. “But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She went on to detail her “really normal and magical childhood” with sister Christina and brothers Christopher and Patrick Schwarzenegger. “We were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable,” Katherine gushed. “That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is also father to his 8-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. The actress, 44, was really excited for her former flame’s new baby to be born — and for her little boy to gain a sibling. “Anna says Katherine is a wonderful stepmom, so there’s no animosity there whatsoever,” an insider told Life & Style in the days following Lyla’s birth. “Anna’s just as thrilled to see Jack interact with little Lyla Maria as they are.”