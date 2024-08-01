Katie Ledecky Family: Meet Her Parents and Brother

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky has been passionate about the sport since a young age, and she has her family to thank for that. Her parents, Mary Gen Ledecky and David Ledecky, and brother Michael Ledecky have been her biggest supporters through the years.

When Was Katie Ledecky Born?

Katie was born to Mary Gen and David on March 17, 1997, in Washington D.C. She was raised in Bethesda, Maryland, and began swimming at age six.

Who Is Katie Ledecky’s Mom, Mary Gen Ledecky?

Swimming runs in the Ledecky family! Mary Gen was a collegiate swimmer at the University of New Mexico and qualified for nationals three times. She went on to become a hospital administrator at Georgetown University Medical Center after her college swimming career came to an end. Mary Gen’s father had the town pool in Williston, North Dakota, named after him in 2014, and Katie was asked to swim the first lap.

“It means so much to be able to swim that first lap,” she said at the opening. “My grandfather loved his hometown and he loved his country. That’s why it’s extra special for me to swim at the pool dedication.”

Before Katie competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Mary Gen said that all she wants is for her daughter to “be happy,” whether that involves swimming or not.

“She’s been so focused and so goal-oriented; we hope that she’ll find something that she can be very happy doing and find a passion [in addition to the pool],” she continued.

Who Is Katie Ledecky’s Dad, David Ledecky?

Katie’s father is an attorney with degrees from two Ivy League schools — Harvard University and Yale Law School. While David has supported his daughter every step of the way in her swimming career, he has also stressed the importance of education, which is why he also supported her studies at Stanford University.

“The way our parents believe in education, it was a no-brainer Katie wasn’t going to turn professional,” David told ESPN in 2016. His late paternal grandfather, Jaromir, immigrated to the U.S. from Czechoslovakia when he was 19 years old to study at Rutgers and New York University.

Who Is Katie Ledecky’s Brother, Michael Ledecky?

Katie was not only inspired by her mother to start swimming but also by her older brother. He had a swimming career in high school at Gonzaga College High School and had a top 10 finish in the National Catholic High School Championships’ 100-yard freestyle, according to Sporting News. He graduated from Harvard College in 2016 with a B.A. in government and secondary in economics. Today, Michael manages “Special Projects and Strategic Initiatives in Sports and Entertainment at EverFi,” according to Meridian.

Katie told WBUR in 2015 that she credits Michael for her love of the pool.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“I just always enjoyed swimming with him and I think that’s how I really found my love of the sport. I think if I didn’t have my brother swimming with me, I don’t know if I would have loved it as much as I did and still do,” she said.

Who Is Katie Ledecky’s Uncle, Jon Ledecky?

Hockey fans might also be familiar with Katie’s uncle and David’s brother, Jon Ledecky. He is the co-owner of the NHL’s New York Islanders.