Called out. Kelly Clarkson slammed her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, while performing a cover of singer GAYLE’s hit single “abcdefu.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 40, belted out the song onstage during a Thursday, March 30, episode of her talk show, starting it off by changing the first verse from “Forget you and your mom and your sister and your job / and your broke-ass car and that s—t you call art” to “Forget you and your dad and the fact that you got half / and my broken heart turned that s—t into art.”

To emphasize her point, the American Idol alum sang the lyric change three times throughout the performance, which fans took as a direct jab at her former manager and husband, 46.

“You better tell him Kelly Clarkson! Best lyric change since ‘Happier Than Ever,’” one fan tweeted shortly after Kelly’s performance aired, while a separate person went so far as to write, “Kelly was too much for him … he’s just a gold digger.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kelly and Brandon split in June 2020 and finalized their divorce in March 2022. According to the divorce settlement, the “Since U Been Gone” songstress agreed to pay her ex-spouse $1.3 million as a one-time payment, in addition to $46,000 per month in child support and $115,000 in spousal support until 2024, per Us Weekly. Kelly, however, received primary custody of their kids, River and Remington, according to documents obtained by Life & Style in November 2020. The duo initially sought joint legal and physical custody of their children, per documents obtained by Life & Style in July 2020.

Although the separation from her former husband was difficult, an insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time that she was “keeping herself busy” to get through it. Nevertheless, the experience was still “so painful” for her, the source added in August 2020.

Since Kelly is a songwriter, her recent lyric shakeup won’t be the last note fans will hear about her and Brandon’s past marriage. On Sunday, March 26, the Grammy Award winner revealed the name of her upcoming album: Chemistry. She did not announce an official release date, though.

“It is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now,” Kelly explained in a video via Instagram. “It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing.”