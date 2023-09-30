When Kelly Hyman traded the stage lights for legal briefs, it wasn’t an abrupt career change; it was the next logical step in a life dedicated to advocacy and empowerment. Raised in Miami Beach by a single mother who was a former tennis pro from Australia, Kelly was influenced by powerful women from day one. “I’ve always admired strong women, particularly my mom, who taught me the value of fighting for what you believe in,” says Hyman.

While many may remember her from roles in commercials and the soap opera, Kelly was no stranger to strong friendships that went beyond the glamour of showbiz. Among these was her friendship with fellow actress Shalane McCall from Dallas. “We were both young, full of dreams, and navigating an industry that was challenging for women,” she recalls. This early experience taught her the power of women supporting women, a lesson that she would carry into her later career transitions.

However, it’s not just in the legal or acting spheres where Kelly has made her mark. As the founder of HeelBlazers, an upcoming lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering working women, Kelly is looking forward to broadening her reach in meaningful ways. HeelBlazers will serve as a life guide for working women—a space where women from various backgrounds and lifestyles can convene to share experiences and grow together. The mission? To ensure that no woman feels left out or behind in receiving valuable life information. “We are HeelBlazers! Women in heels and blazers, supporting and empowering each other,” Kelly explains.

These days, Kelly holds a strong presence both in the legal arena and the media landscape, serving as a board member for the Women’s Trial Lawyer Caucus for the American Association for Justice, as well as co-chairing and co-creating the women’s summit “A Class of Our Own,” a gathering aimed at fostering growth for female attorneys.

“Kelly Hyman excels at mentoring. She regularly contributes her time to women lawyers seeking to expand their practice to media spaces. A successful speaker and author, Kelly mentors by showing mentees the “how to” process to expand and work on their social media and speaking skills. She celebrates our wins on social media and never loses her smile. Kelly is the real deal.” said Tiega Varlack Silicon Valley, Owner and Founder of Varlack Legal Services.

In addition to her legal and media engagements, Kelly has also ventured into the literary world, with her upcoming book promising a comprehensive look at her journey of breaking barriers in male-dominated fields. She’s also a regular contributor to Entrepreneur magazine, focusing on articles that encourage women’s empowerment and most recently became a part of the Forbes Council. “I feel that writing is another powerful tool to reach people,” she states. “If my articles or my book can make a difference in even one person’s life, I’ll consider it a job well done.”

At the heart of her many ventures is her law firm, The Hyman Law Firm, specializing in representing plaintiffs in complex cases like class actions and mass torts. “Justice is not just a word; it’s a lifeline for many who feel helpless,” she stresses. “I am committed to fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves.”

Her philosophy is not just about her individual ascent but also about raising others along the way. “The ceiling will only remain unbroken if we work together,” she adds. “Women need to be allies, not competitors. There’s enough room for everyone to succeed.”

Kelly stands as a living testament to what women can achieve when they support each other. “Collective growth over individual competition—that’s my mantra,” she says, encouraging women to turn rivalry into unity. As she continues to contribute to law, media, and literature, Kelly Hyman is not just a multi-talented individual; she’s a symbol of what can be achieved when women support one another.

In a world where leadership is often more talk than action, Kelly proves that walking the walk makes all the difference. “Supporting one another can make all the difference,” she concludes. “It’s a truth I’ve lived by, and one I hope future generations will too.”