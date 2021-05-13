Doing things differently. Kelly Osbourne opened up about how her relationship with food “changed” following her gastric sleeve surgery nearly three years ago.

“The groups they put you in with other people who are doing the surgery: Stay connected to those people because you need other people around you who are going through what you’re going through,” the 36-year-old said in conversation with pal Jeff Beacher during the Thursday, May 13, episode of their “The Kelly Osbourne & Jeff Beacher Show” podcast. “Because your relationship with food will drastically change and for a bit, you grieve it. It’s weird.”

She added, “Your mind is so used to consuming such large amounts and then you go to eating like a baby and having to retrain yourself with mushy foods and soft foods and then you slowly build up to be able to have more solid food.”

The Osbournes alum also noted that she did therapy for a year before committing to the surgery and was sober for two years when she underwent the procedure. “I always said, mind, body and soul,” Kelly explained to her friend and Biggest Loser‘s Dr. Robert Huizenga, who was a guest on the episode. “You have to do the mind, then you can do the body and then you get the soul.”

The former Fashion Police commentator revealed in August 2020 that she had undergone weight loss surgery. “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” Kelly said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast at the time. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done. I don’t give a f—k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s—t.”

“What I’ve realized is, people only pick up on your journey when you’ve arrived at your destination. This has been two years of me working on this,” she added about her weight loss struggles. “Figuring out if I wanted to be in this industry, figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight. I did, and I figured out I wanted to keep going. I didn’t do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I’m here.”

The same month, an insider revealed to Life & Style that Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter felt “like a new person” amid her whopping 85-pound slim down. “Kelly doesn’t obsess about her body anymore,” the source said. “And once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off.”