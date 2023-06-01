Will you accept this rose? Kendall Jenner slayed spring’s hottest rose trend after rocking a David Koma LBD that stopped below her breasts, exposing her bare chest, on Wednesday, May 31. The supermodel, 27, completed the NSFW ensemble with red rose pasties covering her nipples and a matching scarf.

The Kardashians star donned the sexy dress while enjoying the evening on a yacht, sharing photos and videos of the outfit via Instagram Stories. Since fans couldn’t publicly respond to the post, they re-shared the images to their social media accounts and completely melted over the spicy gown.

“Kendall f–king Jenner,” a fan page wrote via Twitter alongside the video Kendall posted, leading one reply to respond, “Yess!! Kenny always gives me the ti**ies I need in my life to keep me feeling … like a G. God love Her. Regina’s mom’s voice.”

FWRD/ MEGA

“When Kendall eats she EATS,” a second person gushed, while a third person wrote, “I love this new era of her.”

While some critics may question the skin-barring look, the 818 ​Tequila founder has publicly shared that she has no qualms about ditching her bra and exposing her nipples.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless!” she wrote on her now-defunct app in 2016, in a post titled “Free the Nipple.” “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable, and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

From red carpet events to social media thirst traps, Kendall undoubtedly prefers to go the natural and braless route. She even sends her closest friends boob-friendly snapshots from time to time.

“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day,” she wrote via Instagram in a now-deleted 2018 post alongside a photo of her wearing a see-through shirt. “I took this photo and just texted it to [Hailey Bieber] and [Gigi Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’”

Much like her rose petal dress, Kendall wore a gown similar to the look in January. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sported a sheer, one-shoulder bodycon dress with a red rose appliqué attached to the choker of the dress. After sharing photos of the slay online, fans couldn’t get enough of the fashionable content.

One fan even praised Kendall for being “always stunning.”