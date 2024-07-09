Kendall Jenner Flaunts Curves in Her Underwear and Crop Top

Kendall Jenner proved she looks good at any time after she shared a cheeky selfie in her underwear and crop top pajama set.

In the photo posted via Instagram on Monday, July 8, The Kardashians star, 28, looked sleepy as her hair was flipped to one side while she flaunted her body in thin-striped underwear and a matching mini tank.

The no-pants look has seemingly stuck with Kendall as she’s repeatedly ditched trousers in and out of the house.

In fact, the supermodel looked phenomenal when she had a naked bridal moment during the Vogue World 2024: Paris in June. Kendall strutted down the runway street wearing a new nude Jean Paul Gaultier wedding gown that featured a strapless corset and poofy tulle skirt.

“The narrative [for the Jean Paul Gaultier takeover] was taking the ideas of the technique of haute couture, and very much looking at Mr Gaultier’s spirit and bringing that to the table through the guise of myself,” Simone Rocha told Vogue before Kendall wore the ensemble in the show’s final look. “So it was harnessing the femininity, the sexuality, the sensuality … there’s a playful provocativeness about Gaultier I really wanted to bring in.”

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram

Kendall also rocked the pantless look at the Met Gala in May 2023 when she wore a Marc Jacobs bodysuit. The black sequined garment featured a white collar and long sleeves that fell to the floor in a cape-like train. Kendall completed the punk-chic look with knee-high gogo boots.

The biggest night in fashion honored the late designer Karl Lagerfeld by dedicating the dress code and theme in his name.

“I feel amazing, I’m so happy to be here,” ​Kendall said after walking the Met steps. “It’s a little emotional. I owe a lot to [Karl] and what he did for me. I started working with him when I was really young and really new, and he really embraced me.”

Kendall’s liking to wear pantless attire doesn’t come as a surprise as the reality star is notorious for also sporting braless outfits.

In June, Kendall wore an ethereal white dress that featured a high neckline with thin material that outlined her breasts. She shared photos in the outfit via Instagram and sister Khloé Kardashian joined Kendall’s fan club in the comments section.

“I love when you show the nips. Best nips in town,” the Good American founder, 40, wrote.

Fans reacted to Khloé’s unfiltered comment, ​with one writing, “Girl, that’s your sister.”

A second person replied, “Hahahaha that’s way too much honesty.”

In 2022, Kendall recalled walking in her first runway show, where she modeled a sheer top without a bra.

“This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs. I actually could not believe that I was there,” she said. “I was pretty chill even though my boobies were out. I’m all good with the nipple so it didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was like, ‘Dope — whatever they want.’”

Kendall continued to share her preparation for her first show, admitting, “I remember going into my agency and getting a walking lesson because I didn’t necessarily know what I was doing. I think I took [the] tips too seriously and ended up being really stiff when I got on the runway.”