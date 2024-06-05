Stars Rocking the No Pants Look: Pantless Outfits Photos

Do Your Favorite Stars Slay the No Pants Look? Photos of Kendall Jenner, More Wearing Pantless Outfits

Pantless party? Celebrities love to dress outside of the box and test limits in fashion. However, stars like Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney have stayed on trend by ditching pants at elite events.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was one of the first big names to rock the skin-barring look, leading other stars to follow the look.

Summer is here and the less clothes are seemingly better! Have your favorite celebrities pulled off the no-pants trend?