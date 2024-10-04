Kendall Jenner can’t seem to shake her exes after things have seemingly cooled off between her and on-off boyfriend Bad Bunny.

The 28-year-old has reportedly been hanging out with ex Devin Booker — but while she appears to have charmed the 27-year-old basketball player into reuniting, sources exclusively tell Life & Style she’s not having much luck trying to entice ex Harry Styles to come crawling back.

“Kendall’s had this on-and-off connection with Harry for years. Anytime she’s single, she hits him up and they reconnect,” a source says of the model and “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 30.

“But this time he isn’t biting, and it’s got her feeling pretty confused,” the insider adds. “She’s always had a bit of a hold over Harry. Usually, when she calls and wants to meet up, he’ll come running. It’s something she brags about.”

However, Harry — who was last linked to Bones and All star Taylor Russell before their split was confirmed in May — is taking a different approach this time around.

“Kendall is the type of person that wants what she can’t have, so of course Harry playing hard to get has only made her more interested in proving she can have him again,” the source explains. “She doesn’t want anything serious; she just wants to know that he’s still on her roster. Her plan is to figure out a way to casually cross paths with him, either at the same event or private party.”

Running into each other “shouldn’t be hard,” the source says, given that they have “so many of the same friends.”

Adds the insider, “She’s going to be strategic about it, so she doesn’t spook him. But now that he’s pulled away, she’s on a mission to reel him back in, even if it’s just for a night.”

Last month, Kendall was spotted dining with Devin in a Miami restaurant in photos obtained by gossip blog DeuxMoi. A source then confirmed to Us Weekly that Kendall and Devin, who dated from April 2020 to fall 2022, have recently been “hanging out.” Another source previously told the publication that she’s “really attracted” to him and that they have “a lot of history.”

As for where she stands with Bad Bunny, 30, a separate source told Life & Style last month that Kardashians fans may see the drama play out on television.

According to the insider, Kendall and Bad Bunny’s demise will turn up as a storyline on The Kardashians if Kris Jenner has her way.

“Kendall was protective of the relationship when things were going well,” said the source, “but she’s decided she’s done, so she no longer cares about keeping things private.”

The supermodel was also spotted at the celeb-studded U.S. Open finals in early September, conspicuously seated nowhere near the rapper.

“She definitely wanted to send a message by sitting so far apart,” said the source, adding that the footage of the pair in separate boxes is “gold” to Kris, 68. “She’ll be thrilled to milk this breakup for ratings. Kendall’s always under pressure to deliver a storyline, and unfortunately Bunny is the sacrificial lamb.”