Changing things up! Kendall Jenner may be known for her long brunette locks, but the model has actually had tons of hair changes over the years.

“I think about just shaving it all off sometimes,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told E! News in May 2019. “I mean, not like a buzz. But I think about chopping it off.”

What’s stopping her? “If I cut my hair that short then I just look like my mom,” Kendall told the publication, referring to Kris Jenner. “I’ve been on sets before and they put short wigs on me like my mom. It’s too much. I literally am mini Kris Jenner.”

The reality star has grown up in the spotlight, so fans have watched her hair change as she’s become an adult who’s ruling the fashion world. From bangs to blonde hair, it seems like Kendall has tried all the hair looks she could. “I chopped it a couple years ago, pretty short. I had short hair for a little while,” she also told E! News, but it’s since grown out.

In March 2022, Kendall turned heads during Paris Fashion Week when she debuted a strawberry blonde hairdo. Fans watched as the new Hulu star posed for photos from the balcony of the Costes hotel while wearing a cropped white tank top, black denim skirt and matching coat. While she didn’t acknowledge the major change, Kendall did take to Instagram and share some highlights from her Paris runway shows.

“What an honor. A million times thank you!” she captioned a clip of herself walking down the Prada runway. In a second post, Kendall paid tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh, writing, V FOREVER we miss you,” and tagging the Off-White brand.

When it comes to her hair, a lot of Kendall’s various looks were part of fashion campaigns that she’s shot in the past, but others were just because she wanted to change things up. Before appearing on the cover of Vogue in 2016, Kendall appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and explained the decision behind her major chop.

“They wanted me to! And honestly, I wanted the change, I was ready for it. I’d talked before about cutting my hair super short before,” she told the talk show host about working with the magazine. “They kind of wanted something and I looked at the idea and I was like what if we did this, so we all collaborated. But yeah, there’s a few obstacles I had to get through to approve it with certain people and stuff.”

