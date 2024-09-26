The plot thickens. A source exclusively tells Life & Style that Kendall Jenner is finally done with her year-and-a-half romance with Bad Bunny — and the relationship’s demise will turn up as a storyline on The Kardashians if momager Kris Jenner has her way.

“Kendall was protective of the relationship when things were going well,” says the source, “but she’s decided she’s done, so she no longer cares about keeping things private.”

The supermodel, 28, was spotted at the celeb-studded US Open finals in early September, conspicuously seated nowhere near her rapper ex, 30.

“She definitely wanted to send a message by sitting so far apart,” says the source, adding that the footage of the pair in separate boxes is “gold” to Kris. “She’ll be thrilled to milk this breakup for ratings,” says the insider. “Kendall’s always under pressure to deliver a storyline, and unfortunately Bunny is the sacrificial lamb.”