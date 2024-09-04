You look like mommy, baby! Kendall Jenner channeled mom Kris Jenner with pixie length hair in her new campaign for Calvin Klein underwear.

The supermodel, 28, shared the ad for the fall line on her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 4. In the video, Kendall frolicked on a beach, drove along a cliffside road and posed in front of a white wall. However, she wasn’t dressed for a beach day, as she sported a black slip dress and an overcoat, as well as matching socks and loafers. Her typical long black locks were replaced with an edgy pixie cut that stopped just below Kendall’s ears.

In addition to the video, the Kardashians star shared a sultry photo of herself wearing a lacy underwear set and boots. Another snap showed her modeling a black lace bra and black dress pants in the sand.

Fans, friends and family in the comments gushed over Kendall’s new ‘do. Sister Kylie Jenner wrote, “This hair!!!”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t believe how much the haircut made the reality TV personality resemble her mother.

“Is it just me or sudden glimpses of her look like Kris Jenner?” one fan asked, while another user wrote, “kris jenner?”

“You are kris’s twin with this hair,” a third fan commented.

Mert Alas/Calvin Klein/MEGA

Even Kris, 68, joined in the conversation about her daughter’s new look, writing, “Oh I love your hair.”

“I’ve been a part of the Calvin Klein family for nearly a decade, but I still get so excited to work with the team for each campaign,” Kendall said in a statement. “This time around, I wore some of Calvin’s most iconic pieces like the slip dress and overcoat, so I was able to tap into that classic sensuality that they are known for.”

During the campaign shoot, the model also sported a black suit and tie. She told Harper’s Bazaar of the outfits and haircut, “It was very, like, androgynous in a way and I loved that.”

Mert Alas/Calvin Klein/MEGA

Kendall’s bold new campaign comes one month after she got candid about the “challenges” in her modeling career that have led her to question if it’s worth doing in the first place.

“I’m not gonna sit here and say that I’ve had the toughest journey. I think I’ve been extremely fortunate,” she said on Emma Chamberlain’s “Anything Goes” podcast in August. “But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it’s [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would’ve really loved to get.”

Discussing how “lonely” the job can be, Kendall said, “I’ve had really dark nights where I’ve been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven’t been home in three months, and I’ve been pretty much alone the entire time.”

She continued, “There’s been a lot of definite moments where I’m like, ‘What is going on? Is this all worth it?’”

Despite the moments of doubt, the 818 Tequila founder said she’s thankful for her career.

“I probably would’ve never traveled the way I have or the amount that I have had I not had this job. I’ve met a lot of amazing people,” Kendall concluded. “I feel very grateful for my experience.”