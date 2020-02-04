You can always expect Kendall Jenner to keep it simple but sexy. The 24-year-old was spotted in Miami on Monday, February 3, rockin’ a black sheer button-down shirt with a bra, jeans and white sneakers. She kept her makeup natural and overall looked absolutely gorgeous.

This outing came just one day after Kendall was spotted leaving a hotel with ex Ben Simmons. While it’s unclear if the two are officially an item again, they do seem to be spending a lot of time together. Their union doesn’t come as a total surprise considering the supermodel and the basketball player, 23, rang in the new year together. In addition, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the former flames were seen packing on the PDA at a Whole Foods in New Jersey in January.

MEGA

“When there were not a lot of people around them, Kendall and Ben seemed very into each other and looked like a happy couple that are comfortable with each other and in love,” the onlooker told the outlet.

“They were touching each other and Kendall was rubbing his arm and he kissed her hand,” the eyewitness continued. “They remained close to each other as they shopped and at one point, Kendall put her head on his shoulder and leaned into him to whisper something. Ben seemed very protective of Kendall and while it looked like he was equally as into her as she was, he was looking around and trying to be more careful.”

The pair first started seeing each other in March 2018 and called it quits in May 2019. “It wasn’t working out,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time of their split. “They were long distance too much of time, and it just fizzled.” Clearly, they’re trying to make the best of it — even if it’s just a platonic friendship — for now.

Regardless of what happens with Kenny and Ben, the brunette beauty knows exactly what she wants in a partner, which probably saves her time. “Someone who is confident and I really like a witty person,” the KUWTK star said in a #MyCalvins campaign video published in December 2019. “The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are, I think the better.” Could that be Ben? Only time will tell!