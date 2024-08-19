Kesha sent fans’ pulses racing by posing completely nude as she ate her lunch in a racy new photo she shared on Sunday, August 18.

The “We R Who We R” singer, 37, sat in a chair with her legs pulled up to cover her bare front as she ate a salad, holding a fork in one hand as she chewed. Kesha’s bright arm and foot tattoos were on display, as she rocked nothing but a pink mani-pedi along with her flowing blonde locks.

In the caption Kesha wrote, “But … I’m bored of wearing clothes.” She included a second photo in bed, appearing naked but covered up by a white bed sheet.

Her followers went wild over the snapshots, with one person telling Kesha, “You’re glowing.” Another added she was “still a hottie,” while one fan joked, “Clothes always negative.”

Courtesy of Kesha/Instagram

A fan totally related to sitting around eating in the buff, commenting, “Just did that last night after showering so awesome and funny a coincidence that you posted this today. Like, nobody’s here to dress up for, we’re not that cold, and ooh time for some breakfast. Went through that whole thing.”

The photos came one day after Kesha teased that she may be appearing on Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie‘s new reality show. She shared a video alongside the two ladies in a parking lot as they were all dressed in white and dancing along to her new single “Joyride.”

Nicole, 42, stressed that it wouldn’t be a reboot of their previous reality show, The Simple Life. “It’s been 20 years since Paris and I worked together,” the designer said during a May 15 appearance on Good Morning America. “We wanted to celebrate that. I can’t tell you too much right now, but we’ve worked together to create something very special and exciting. I can’t wait for it to come out.”

A pre-fame Kesha made her TV debut on a May 2005 episode of The Simple Life, which aired for five seasons starting in 2003.

Paris, 42, and Nicole went to Nashville, Tennessee, to stay with the Sebert family and help play matchmaker for Kesha’s mom, Pebe. Kesha joined the duo as they helped screen potential suitors for her mother.

In August 2009, Kesha rocketed to stardom with her smash hit “TiK ToK,” the first single off her 2010 debut album Animal. The Los Angeles native reflected on the 15th anniversary of the song’s release in a touching Instagram post on August 7.

“TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!! I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel. What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to,” Kesha began.

“15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time. That girl was naive and wild and playful. This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I,” she continued.

Kesha proudly added, “Now, my first baby stands for so much. It stands for fiercely protecting fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others. The whole ride has been absolute insanity, but the JOY is still riding. ⁣ I hope you all can find 3 1/2 minutes of play in this song and connect with your wild child-like joy Thank you for making my life so magical animals, it’s one for the books!”