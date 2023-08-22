Kesha Goes Nude in New Photo to Promote ‘Gag Order’ Album

Kesha had no problem ~taking it off~ while promoting her latest album, Gag Order, in a new photo while posing nude in front of a scenic creek.

“The only thing I have on is my album,” Kesha, 36, cheekily captioned her Instagram post on Monday, August 21. In the photo, the “We R Who We R” singer stood in the water while leaning against a rock, using the cover of her album as a way to shield her bare chest.

Kesha’s fans loved the daring image and praised the singer in the comments section, with one person writing, “Living your best life,” while another jokingly added, “Timber” with a fire emoji in reference to Kesha’s hit 2013 single.

This wasn’t the first time that Kesha has borne it all, and promoting her newest album this summer was the perfect opportunity to go au natural. On June 12, the “Take It Off” artist posted a photo of herself to Instagram lounging on a beach towel by her pool. To cover up her exposed figure, Kesha used two vinyl covers of her album.

“GET NAKED AND LISTEN TO ‘GAG ORDER’ ON VINYL!” she captioned the post. “Who needs clothes when you got my new record??!!

Kesha’s new music comes three years after her last album, High Road, was released in 2020. For Gag Order, Kesha explained to NME magazine on May 19 how this project gave her the chance to get in touch with herself.

“Making this album has allowed me to fall back in love with music, and it’s absolutely more vital than it ever has been for me,” she told the outlet. “I’m not talking about selling albums at all, I don’t care about that, just emotionally speaking. It’s the place where I get to go and sort my s—t out with myself. That’s where me and myself go to fight it out.”

Though she promotes body positivity and self-confidence nowadays, Kesha previously battled an eating disorder throughout the early years of her career. During a May 2015 interview with Vogue, the “TiK ToK” songstress emphasized that she “wanted to be more confident in [herself] — embrace every inch of [her] body — not try to cover up with makeup.”

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs. I went to a dark place,” she said at the time. “There was a lot of not eating — and I started to think being hungry to the point of feeling almost faint was a positive thing. The worse it got, the more positive feedback I was getting. Inside I was really unhappy, but outside, people were like, ‘Wow you look great.'”

After struggling with bulimia and anorexia nervosa, Kesha learned how to prioritize “being healthy,” which she noted is “the most important thing” to her.

“Now, I’m trying to embrace the skin I’m in,” she added at the time. “It’s difficult sometimes. Every day I have to look in the mirror and make the choice to be kind to myself. This is who I am — I have to love that.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa & Associated Disorders (ANAD) website or call their hotline at (888)-375-7767 to get help.