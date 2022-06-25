She is who she is! Kesha sported a sexy sheer black bodysuit and a thong for her onstage performance at New York City’s 2022 Pride Live Stonewall Day.

The “TiK ToK” artist, 35, rocked her electric performance wearing an all-black chained outfit, which featured stars linked to each other from her chest down to her ankles. The ensemble also included sheer long sleeves and a matching belt, adding an edgier appearance to the unique outfit. Kesha completed the look with black ankle boots.

Throughout her set, the Los Angeles native turned to her side to flash her backside, as the outfit featured a black thong that flashed her bare booty cheeks.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

During her performance, Kesha reportedly took a moment to show her appreciation for her fans and to address equality for all.

“You know, when I was a little girl, I felt so f—king alone,” she began before later singing “We R Who We R,” her hit 2011 single. “There was nowhere I belonged. And when my first song came out, I found my f—ing family, and I want you all to know — here you are safe. Here, I want you to free yourself. You’re f—king home, and I will stand for equality until I’m six f—king feet underground.”

Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

The “Take it Off” pop star isn’t a stranger when it comes to unique fashion, as she has worn various rockstar-chic outfits and sultry looks for past performances. Previously, Kesha opened up about her style inspiration in a June 2021 interview with InStyle.

“I think of myself as a soul that has a body to decorate — with tattoos, earrings, a nose ring, a gold [sic],” the “Praying” singer told the outlet. “I like decorating myself with things that make me happy or keep me grounded or make me laugh. I feel I’m now, like, a Christmas tree. Anything I wear, I want it to bring me joy and feel it’s a representation of how I feel on the inside.”

Kesha also recalled when she decided to clean out her closet and sell some of her clothes on eBay during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m selling [my clothes] to fans with a percentage is going to charity [sic],” she said at the time. “Just some of my personal items that I don’t want anymore, that I sleep in. And my fans across the world have been really stoked to be able to sleep in a shirt that I’ve slept in. I don’t know if that’s weird, but it’s been a really enjoyable experience because it’s making space and it’s making a connection. It’s making them happy, and money’s going to [the Black Lives Matter movement and Musicares]. So, it’s a win-win-win across the board.”