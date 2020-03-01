Can you call it a comeback when Kesha has always been a pop music queen? The star has been “Raising Hell” ever since she dropped a new album, but her High Road vibes are a total transformation from the style she used to rock back when she first broke onto the scene. In 2009, when the singer dropped her first single, “Tik Tok,” she was only 22. Now, 11 years later, she’s celebrating her 33rd birthday on March 1, and she’s a whole new woman.

Though the star is still releasing bangers on the regular, she did take a break from music after dropping her first two albums. After Animal came out in 2010, followed by Warrior in 2012, she began to open up about person struggles she’d been dealing with behind-the-scenes. In an interview with Vogue, she was candid about her eating disorder and rehab stay. “I started to think being hungry to the point of feeling almost faint was a positive thing,” she said. “The worse it got, the more positive feedback I was getting. Inside I was really unhappy, but outside, people were like, ‘Wow, you look great.'”

In 2016, #FreeKesha started trending as the public learned about the singer’s legal battle with Dr. Luke. Despite her attempt to be released from working with the producer, however, she went on to release Rainbow in 2017, putting her back on track to take over the radio waves once again. By November 2019, she’d even returned to the stage at the American Music Awards, performing both her first and most recent single. Both songs are about partying and having fun — but if you listen in, it’s clear Kesha has grown up into an incredible woman.

Her style has also changed over the years. Though she still loves some good glitter glam, she’s also taken to showing off her freckled face every now and then in makeup-free selfies. “This year, my resolution is to love myself … just as I am, all f–ked up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiive,” she wrote on Twitter in January 2019. In 2020, she’s still showing off her sun-kissed skin, though this time she’s adding rhinestone accessories back into the mix. “I’m feeling myself,” she confessed in February — and we’re feeling her, too.

Check out the gallery below to see Kesha’s complete transformation over the years.