No Need to Take it Off! See Kesha’s Sexiest Bikini and Swimsuit Photos Over the Years

She doesn’t have to ~take it off~ to embrace her natural beauty! Kesha transformed her music career from her early “TiK ToK” days to her heart-wrenching “Praying” ballad. However, she occasionally takes time for herself to relax by hitting the beach or hanging by the pool, and she never fails to wear a stunning bikini or swimsuit.

“Dreaming about boogieing with my animals and my friends on the @keshacruise,” the pop star captioned a beautiful Instagram photo in November 2018, which featured her donning a one-piece bathing suit standing on a beach at sunset.

Not only that, but the “We R Who We R” artist has also worn a few sultry looks for her onstage performances, whether it be a bikini top or a sheer bodysuit.

Despite the confidence she seems to exude, Kesha previously opened up about struggling with body image and self-confidence in a May 2015 interview with Vogue. After she reached new heights in fame, the Los Angeles native experienced the societal pressures that women face with their physical image, which led to her battling an eating disorder.

“Slowly but surely my self-esteem [started to] deteriorate,” she told the outlet at the time. “There was a lot of not eating — and I started to think being hungry to the point of feeling almost faint was a positive thing. The worse it got, the more positive feedback I was getting. Inside I was really unhappy, but outside, people were like, ‘Wow, you look great.'”

Amid her difficult journey, Kesha explained how she “wanted to be genuine” since she “was singing these songs like ‘We R Who We R,’” and found a way to combat the issue.

“I went to an eating-disorder specific rehab site where a nutritionist taught me that food is a positive thing for your body,” she added. “I realized being healthy is the most important thing I can do for myself … Every day I have to look in the mirror and make the choice to be kind to myself. This is who I am — I have to love that.”

Nearly two years later, the “Take it Off” artist went into further detail about her eating disorder in an October 2017 Rolling Stone interview, noting she “really thought [she] wasn’t supposed to eat food.”

“And then if I ever did [eat food], I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I’d think, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe I actually did that horrible thing. I’m so ashamed of myself because I don’t deserve to eat food,’” she admitted.

Nevertheless, Kesha now encourages her fans to embrace self-love after going through her difficult ordeal.

