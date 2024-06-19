Kevin Costner revealed that the late Princess Diana had a celebrity crush … on him!

The Yellowstone star, 69, explained how he was in England some years ago and got a message that Diana’s son, Prince William, “would love to talk,” he told People magazine in a story published on Wednesday, June 19.

“We met in this room, and it was just us. He walked up, and we shook hands … The first line out of his mouth was, ‘You know, my mom kind of fancied you,'” Kevin recalled.

The Oscar winner described William, 41, as “very sweet” and a “quite a young man.” He still has “such fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about.”

Kevin got to know Princess Diana when they had discussions about her starring opposite him in a sequel to his 1992 smash The Bodyguard, which costarred Whitney Houston. He said that the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, introduced him to Diana.

“It was so sweet. Sarah was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool … when she could have been going, ‘Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?’ She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk.”

The late royal came close to becoming a movie star, as the Horizon actor said of The Bodyguard sequel, “There was a moment that that was really flying down the tracks, very quietly, because it’s how I operate.”

Kevin shared the plot details of the film during a Tuesday, June 18, appearance on Howard Stern‘s Sirius XM show.

The Bodyguard sequel would have featured his character, Frank Farmer, in Hong Kong looking after a prized racehorse when he encountered Diana.

“He’s on a plane, Princess Di’s up front, everyone has to get off the plane,” Kevin described. “Di goes off the plane first, she goes into Hong Kong, because she’s going to this [horse] race too.”

“Princess Di, I meet her the next day at a party and I’m looking at her like everybody else. And she finally walks over and goes, ‘I know who you are!’ And I said, ‘What the f–k are you talking about?’ She goes, ‘I know you’re here to watch over me.’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not actually. I’m watching over a horse,’” Kevin continued. “In the story, she had broken with the royal family.”

“I said, ‘I’m going to do Bodyguard 2 and I think I can build this around you. Would you be interested?’” the actor explained. “She goes, ‘Yes … My life’s about to change.’ I thought I understood what she’s saying: ‘I’d like to open my life… I think I would like to do this.’”

Kevin revealed that Diana hoped the pair would share an onscreen kiss.

“The second time we talked she said, ‘Is there going to be a kissing scene?’ I said, ‘Do you want there to be one?’ She said, ‘Yeah,’ and I said, ‘Then we’ll do that,’” he noted.

Then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated in 1992 after 11 years of marriage, although they continued to carry out royal duties.

Things became so publicly tense between the duo that the late Queen Elizabeth II ordered the pair to divorce in June 1996, which was finalized two months later. The princess was stripped of the “Her Royal Highness” styling, but said she hoped to be the “a queen in people’s hearts” after relinquishing any claims to the British throne.

Diana never got the chance to pursue a Hollywood career. She was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36, along with boyfriend Dodi Fayed. Their driver, Henri Paul, was legally drunk and evading paparazzi when he crashed their Mercedes into a pole inside the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.