Goodbye, John Dutton. Kevin Costner confirmed he will not be returning as the beloved Yellowstone patriarch after drama with show creator Taylor Sheridan.

“Hi everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone — that beloved series that I love, that I know you love – I just realize that I’m not going to be able to continue season 5b or into the future,” Kevin, 69, announced via Instagram on Thursday, June 20.

He continued, “It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning. I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

The comments section of his post was flooded with friends and fans expressing their emotions about the loss and praising the legendary actor for sharing the news himself.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson chimed in, writing, “See you at the movies, brother and can’t wait to see Horizon. We’ll have to grab another dinner soon. Been too long since New Orleans.”

“You’re the only reason I watched Yellowstone,” one Yellowstone fan wrote. “Nothing worse than a show you love not getting a proper ending with the characters you love,” another added. Yet another follower wrote, “I’ll be at the movies which is something I rarely do anymore but this is a mistake with Yellowstone… I can’t imagine how they will finish it giving that the entire plot is revolving around John Dutton being governor and Jamie wanting to take it…. I really hope Taylor Sheridan calls you today and you guys can work something out.”

Yellowstone viewers will likely recall the drama that took place between the Dances With Wolves actor and the 1883 creator following the first half of season 5.

A few months after the November 2022 premiere, Deadline reported that Kevin had a disagreement with producers over the filming schedule and wanted to film all eight episodes of part 2 in a week.

“We are told Paramount Network has declined Costner’s most recent proposal and instead has made the decision to move on to [other shows],” a source told the outlet.

Emerson Miller/Paramount Network

However, Costner’s attorney, Marty Singer, has denied the claims, saying, “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

“It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success,” he added.

Despite Singer’s denial, the Field of Dreams actor later admitted to offering to be killed off the series.

“At one point they said to me that we don’t have an ending or anything,” Kevin told GQ in May. “I said, ‘Well, if you want to kill me, if you want to do something like that,’ I said, ‘I have a week before I start [filming Horizon.] I’ll do what you want to do.’”

He added, “My big disappointment is I never heard Paramount or 101 really come to my defense and say, ‘That’s not true. He was going to do three more seasons.’ That’s really f–king bothered me, that none of them would actually try to set the record straight.”

Filming of the final eight episodes began last month as the rest of the cast headed back to the mountains.