Another day, another reason to obsess over True Thompson! On Tuesday, March 31, Khloé Kardashian shared the sweetest clip of her soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter playing with a butterfly filter on Instagram.

In the video, True nestled in her famous mama’s arms while she looked adoringly at herself in the camera. The filter, which has become popular among all the Kar-Jenner kiddos, includes three butterflies, as well as a feature that changes your eye color to blue and green.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, True hardly needs a filter to look like the cutest little lady ever. However, we’re glad that KoKo, 35, is finding ways to keep her baby girl entertained amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Unfortunately, True’s birthday, which falls on Sunday, April 12, will be drastically affected by the quarantine. That said, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is doing everything in her power to make sure the celebration is still top-notch.

“Even though everyone is still going to be quarantining, Khloé is going to make True’s birthday as spectacular as possible,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day.”

True’s dad and KoKo’s ex, Tristan Thompson, will also be present for the big day. According to In Touch, the former flames are self-isolating together for the sake of their little one.

“She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture, He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” the insider added. “But she’s upset that True’s cousins won’t be there to celebrate. That’s why she’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over.”

We have no doubt that KoKo will be able to make True’s birthday party just as special as she did last year! In 2019, the Good American decorated her house with tons of pink streamers, balloons and flowers. Khloé also made sure there was a ton of delicious treats — including cookies with True’s face on them.

We can’t wait to see what she comes up with!

