Pre-Mother’s Day prank session! Kourtney Kardashian revealed her son Mason Disick and her sister Khloé Kardashian toilet papered her house on May 9. “So I haven’t had this much excitement in months. This is what I come out to,” the brunette beauty said on her Instagram Stories while surveying the ~damage~. “This is what Mason and KoKo do when they have a sleepover. It’s actually genius.”

Instagram

She also asked daughter Penelope Disick‘s opinion on the hilarious practical joke. “P, look at this. What do you think about it?” the 41-year-old said, to which her 7-year-old replied, “It was Mason and KoKo, I saw them.” Busted! “Well, next time, guess what we’re gonna do, P?” Kourt concluded her video before reposting mom Kris Jenner‘s Instagram Story surveying the scene. “We will seek revenge,” the Poosh founder wrote over the momager’s video clip.

This isn’t the first time Mason, 10, stirred up ~drama~ within the Kar-Jenner clan. Kourtney’s eldest jumped on an Instagram Live session on March 24, where he revealed to fans aunt Kylie Jenner and her ex Travis Scott were “not back together.”

“If Kylie and Travis’ relationship status was supposed to be secret, someone forgot to inform Mason,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “Everyone [had] a good laugh about it.” The source added that the pre-teen was given “a refresher course” on how to handle “family business” after the incident.

Shortly following the comments about his aunt, Mason called influencer Jeffree Star “spoiled AF” on another Instagram Live. “[They] can’t believe their 10-year-old son is causing such a frenzy,” a second insider told the outlet about the Kar-Jenner reaction to the second incident. “He’s literally taking after his infamous family and breaking the internet.” His Instagram and TikTok accounts were deleted as a result.

“It’s never too late to start training your kids about what to say on social media,” a third insider told In Touch, explaining that in the future, “Mason will not be allowed to be on any platform unsupervised until he’s at least 13.”

He might not be on social media — but clearly, Mason still knows how to pull a prank!