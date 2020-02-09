We needed this dose of True Thompson for our wake-up routine — thanks, Khloé Kardashian! The proud mama, 35, took to her Instagram Stories to share videos of her 22-month-old daughter getting her day started in her crib on February 8. Needless to say, seeing the tiny tot say “I love you” and doing her morning stretches was the highlight of our week.

“When she wakes up she loves to read a book,” the sweet mom captioned a video of her daughter playing with a book in her crib. “We stretch every morning together,” Khlo captioned another clip of her daughter doing stretches with her while still in her bed. Toward the end of the vid, she asked to get out of her crib and told her mama she loved her. So sweet!

Courtesy of @khloekardashian/Instagram

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time KoKo has shown off her daughter’s world on social media. She shared a video of her daughter dancing with little sis Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, on January 27, and before that, she flaunted her baby’s cute bedroom on the ‘gram on January 22.

Throughout all the IG sneak peeks, we’ve noticed the youngest of the Kardashian trio loves to give her baby the best. “Kylie gets a lot of buzz for spoiling Stormi — reportedly $100,000 recently — but Kim [Kardashian], Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloé are no slouches when it comes to lavishing presents on their kids,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively in December 2019.

Courtesy of @khloekardashian/Instagram

However, the KUWTK starlet isn’t one to overdo it with baby True. “Khloé has learned that less is more. She’s trying really hard to set a better example, but Khloé and Kim still go all out,” the source continued. “The designer clothes they buy for kids is in the $10,000 to $20,000 or more range — which is insane when you think how they’ll outgrow it so fast — but money is no object for them.”

Naturally, the tiny tot is adjusting just fine — and is sweeter than almost any celebrity kid out there. We definitely think she’s going to continue being one of the cutest Kar-Jenner cousins in the game. Love you, Truseldorf!