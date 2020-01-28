It’s always bound to be a fun time when the Kar-Jenner kids are involved. Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday, January 27, to share footage from her niece Stormi Webster‘s Kylie Cosmetics launch party and the 23-month-old had a dance party with KoKo’s daughter, True Thompson. Brace yourselves because it’s too cute!

“We celebrate the launch of the Stormi collection 2.1.20,” the 35-year-old Good American founder captioned the post, in which she’s referring to Kobe Bryant‘s sudden passing. “May we always celebrate life, no matter how big or small the moment!”

In the clip, the pair of cousins are on Stormi’s playhouse’s balcony dancing to Justin Timberlake‘s Can’t Stop the Feeling.” We’re not surprised to see Kylie and Travis Scott‘s little one jam out to the track considering how much she loves the movie Trolls.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It looks like the kids will be making plenty of memories in the adorable little crib, which Kris Jenner gifted Stormi for Christmas. Kylie shared the sweet moment the famous momager, 64, surprised Stormi with the present on her YouTube channel. “I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age,” Kylie said in the video uploaded in December 2019.

Kris and Stormi have a very special bond, and part of it is because of how often they see each other at Kylie Cosmetics HQ. “Kris and Stormi spend the most time together because Kris is at Kylie’s office every day, and there’s a nursery in there for Stormi,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Kris gets to have lunch with Stormi, read her books, put her down for naps. She’s definitely spending more time with her now than any of the other grandchildren.”

However, Kris loves all of her 10 grandchildren equally and makes sure they know it. “She’ll get them something almost every weekend,” another insider exclusively told Life & Style about the KUWTK star spoiling the kids. “Whenever she walks into a store and likes something for, say, Dream, she’ll ask for [nine] more for all the grandkids. Anything she gets for one, she gets for the others.” What a cool grandma!