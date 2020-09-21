If you’ve been a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians since day one, then it’s safe to say you’re still distraught over the news that the series is ending in 2021. That said, Khloé Kardashian may have just given viewers hope for a spinoff series with none other than fan-favorite Scott Disick.

“I think you and Scott should start your own show … Master Pranks!!!” one user commented on Khloé’s September 19 Instagram post. “They are so fun, but they take months and months to do,” the Good American, 36, founder replied.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Well, considering filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be off the table, that certainly leaves Khloé and Scott, 37, with plenty of time for a new venture. Plus, everyone knows their laugh-out-loud pranks are the best part of the hit E! reality show.

Over the years, the dynamic duo has bonded over their ability to trick family matriarch Kris Jenner into pretty much anything. In fact, season 19 kicked off with some premium Scott and Khloé hijinks. Last season, KoKo dressed up as Kris, 64, while Scott snapped some staged photographs of the imposter momager eating fast food and smoking cigarettes. This time around, the pair said they needed more “believable” images.

With that, Khloé, Kim Kardashian, Kris and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, went to dinner, where KoKo pulled off her master plan. “I have the bartender giving mom her dirty martinis and I have my water martinis,” she laughed in a private confessional. “Mom thinks this is my first time ever having a martini, so I have to do the whole like, ‘Oh, this is so bad.'”

Eventually, Kris got very drunk — a.k.a. exactly what Khloé and Scott wanted. When the mother of six got home, KoKo managed to get her hands on the exact outfit Kris was wearing to stage yet another photo shoot. The next day, Khloé underwent her Kris Jenner makeover and she and Scott hit the town to take pictures.

“I feel like I’m [Steven] Spielberg out there shooting this sh-t,” the Talentless founder joked. “I mean, I’m killing it. I’m getting every angle; I’m putting together a movie.” The final product resulted in images of “Kris” fake vomiting and peeing by a dumpster outside of a liquor store.

“She’s gonna be like, ‘This could be me,'” Scott reasoned, noting “a prank like this takes time and effort.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!