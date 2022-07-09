All set to jet! Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, boarded sister Kylie Jenner’s airplane, Kylie Air, for an epic all-pink extravaganza!

“Wheels up on Kylie Air,” the Kardashians star, 38, captioned her Instagram carousel on Saturday, July 9. “Kamp KoKo is underway.”

The first snapshot in her post featured Khloé holding her 4-year-old child on her lap while sitting on the steps of the pink private jet. The blonde beauty wore an all-black outfit with matching sunglasses while True was dressed up in a pink long-sleeved outfit. Countless small, pink balloons and larger ones that spelled out “KoKo” sat beside the plane along with a pink mat in front of it that read “Kylie.”

The next slide featured various individual clips from their in-air trip, including one of True boarding the plane and others revealing the birthday decor and delicious cake inside the jet. A few of the other Kardashian-Jenner children, including Dream Kardashian and Chicago West, were also spotted in the videos playfully climbing on top of Khloé in one moment. While the kiddos enjoyed running around and laughing, the Hulu personality got a minute alone to sip a drink from a champagne glass.

It also appeared that the reality TV star’s brother, Rob Kardashian, accompanied the girls on the plane as well. Less than two weeks prior, he was spotted in a video during Khloé’s 38th birthday party celebration with her family.

“Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love,” the Good American founder captioned an Instagram carousel post on Monday, July 4. “I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings, and I am so beyond thankful. We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls. Lol this is the best we have, but I love them [sic].

For her big fiesta, Khloé dressed up in a pink minidress, whereas True donned a pink sequined dress and white sneakers. The mama-daughter duo were surrounded by light pink balloons that spelled out, “Happy Birthday Khloé, We Love You.”

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum didn’t mention where “Kamp KoKo” is located, her sister Kim Kardashian recently took her eldest daughter, North West, to a place they called, “Camp North” for her birthday. Similar to Khloé’s outing, the 9-year-old’s woods-themed bash began on a private plane as well, except it was aboard her mom’s jet, Kim Air. For her special day, North and friends and family enjoyed a weekend full of zip lining, archery and tubing.

Scroll down to see photos from the “Kamp KoKo” trip!