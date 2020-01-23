Stylish Mamas! Kim and Khloe Kardashian Step Out in Fashionable ‘Fits for a Shopping Date in L.A.

When the kids are away, the parents will … shop! On Thursday, January 23, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian were spotted out in about in L.A. for a little retail therapy.

The KKW Beauty mogul, 39, wore a pair of tight brown pants paired with a maroon turtleneck and black pumps. KoKo, on the other hand, went in a totally different direction with her outfit. The Good American founder, 35, was dressed almost head to toe in denim, save for a pair of snakeskin Christian Louboutin heels.

Kim and Khloé didn’t exactly coordinate, but they both looked incredible, nonetheless! So, where did the proud mamas decided to spend their hard-earned dollars? Well, at a kids’ store, of course. Kim and KoKo were spotted outside of Sap and Honey in Sherman Oaks, a children’s clothing boutique that specializes in luxe designs for little ones.

Turns out, all the Kar-Jenner love to shop for their kids! “Kylie [Jenner] gets a lot of buzz for spoiling Stormi [Webster] — reportedly $100,000 recently — but Kim, Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloé are no slouches when it comes to lavishing presents on their kids,” a source exclusively told Life & Style of the celebrity siblings.

However, KoKo hopes to set a better example for her daughter, True Thompson, about the value of a dollar … sort of. “Khloé has learned that less is more. She’s trying really hard to set a better example, but Khloé and Kim still go all out,” the insider continued. “The designer clothes they buy for kids is in the $10,000 to $20,000 or more range — which is insane when you think how they’ll outgrow it so fast — but money is no object for them.”

Oh, how the other half lives. Considering how adorable (and well behaved!) little True is, as well as Kim’s four children— North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 2 — we certainly think they deserve all the finer things in life.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kim and Khloé shopping for their babies … and looking amazing all at once.