Kim Kardashian is super committed to her upcoming legal drama, All’s Fair, but it means way less time for her famous family’s franchise — and now sources exclusively tell Life & Style that it’s got momager Kris Jenner more than a little spooked.

It was recently reported that the SKIMS founder, 43, will star in Hulu’s new Ryan Murphy series, which will also include Glenn Close.

Given that Kim worked with the powerhouse producer, 58, on American Horror Story and passed California’s baby bar exam in 2021, the upcoming legal drama seems to be a perfect fit.

“Kim is broadening her horizons and banking on her fruitful relationship with TV producer Ryan Murphy to become a full-blown dramatic actress,” says a source.

However, there seems to be one small issue with Kim’s new acting aspirations.

“If you know Kris, she has said for years that she wants The Kardashians franchise to go on forever, and the reality show is still super important to Khloé and Kourtney especially,” the insider says of the Kardashian matriarch, 68, and Kim’s siblings.

Celebrity Crossword 19 Crosswords Play now

After 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!, the series concluded on June 20, 2021. Nearly a year later, the famous family returned to TV screens for the Hulu series The Kardashians, which premiered on April 14, 2022. The show just concluded its fifth season in July.

According to the Life & Style source, “Kris put so much work into moving the franchise to Hulu and updating it for the streaming era. It would be a real shame if it ended after a short run. But that doesn’t change the fact that Kim has found this new passion for acting, and that means a lot of 18-hour shooting days where the reality TV camera can’t follow her around.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Because the mom of four is such an integral part of the family — her relationships with ex-husband Kanye West and exes like Pete Davidson make for perfect reality TV — fans are wondering if the popular series could work with 80 percent less Kim.

“That’s an open question right now,” says the source. “Kris would rather make fewer episodes a year, but have full access to Kim, than have to make a bunch of episodes that barely feature her.”

The good thing is that both shows are under Hulu’s umbrella. “For now, Hulu is going along with that plan,” the insider points out. “Remember, they are the money behind Kim’s drama series All’s Fair, and they want both shows to work.”

Still, the source says, “For Kim, there’s only so many hours in the day, and she also has to be a mom and run her non-entertainment brands as well.” She keeps busy with kids North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, whom she shares with the Donda artist.

Adds the insider, “She’s always stretched thin — that’s nothing new — but this is the first time in her adult life that making The Kardashians isn’t her No. 1 professional priority. That in itself is totally uncharted territory for Kris.”

It is unclear whether production on All’s Fair has yet to begin. A premiere date has not yet been announced.