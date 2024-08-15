Kim Kardashian Says Kids Want to Set Her Up With a Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian said that while she’s single and not ready to mingle, her kids aren’t in the same boat. The reality TV star revealed that her kids are ready for their mom to dive back into the dating pool.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up,” Kim, 43, told Jimmy Fallon during her Wednesday, August 14, appearance on The Tonight Show. “Like, they’re ready now, and I’m not.”

The reality TV star continued, “They’re so particular. Like, they come home – they make lists. Saint wants me to be with, like, any basketball player or soccer player. I’m like, ‘If you only knew.’ It’s like, ‘No.’ Then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. They have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up, and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’”

Kim has been married three separate times in the past, with the most recent being rapper Kanye West. The Skims founder began dating the “Carnival” artist in 2012, and the former couple welcomed their first child, daughter North, in 2013. Ye, 46, and Kim officially tied the knot in May 2014. They went on to have three more children together – son Saint born in December 2015, daughter Chicago born in January 2018 and son Psalm born in May 2019. Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and was finalized the following year in November.

Since her split from Ye, Kim was in a high-profile relationship with comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. The pair began dating in October 2021, after Kim hosted the legendary sketch comedy show that same month.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” a source revealed to In Touch on November 6, 2021. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him. She’s not overthinking things at this point. It’s so early. All she knows right now is he’s a sweetheart.”

A few months later, Pete, 30, officially confirmed their romance ahead of his appearance at New York’s University of Rochester’s Winterfest.

“This is what I’m going to say because I’m not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, OK, just because I want to be respectful of privacy,” the King of Staten Island star said on February 5, 2022. “But it’s going great, and we are very happy.”

Unfortunately, multiple sources confirmed that the romance had fizzled by August 2022 and revealed that the pair had “amicably split.”

In July 2023, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was linked to NFL star Odell Beckham, Jr. when they were both seen attending Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons. By January 2024, an insider told Life & Style that things were “getting serious.”

Kim and Odell, 31, kept their relationship out of the spotlight for the most part. However, six months later a source revealed to Life & Style that the two had gone their separate ways.

“Right now they’re at different places in life. It was just fun but not happening anymore,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on March 25, 2024.