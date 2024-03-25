Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.‘s low-key romance is reportedly over, as things “just fizzled” between the pair, a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“Kim and Odell weren’t ever that serious, but right now they’re at different places in life. It was just fun but not happening anymore,” an insider says of the entrepreneur and the NFL star.

There’s no bad blood between Kim, 43, and Odell, 31, as there are “really no hard feelings,” the source says. “It was fun while it lasted!”

While their romance was revealed in September 2023, the couple ​was rarely seen together, ​as the Baltimore Ravens star wanted to keep things extremely private.

“Odell is adamant that she not post about him, no photo ops, and no red carpets together,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in November 2023. However, “in private they can’t keep their hands off each other,” the insider added.

On March 10, the duo attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party, but did not pose for photos together on the red carpet.

“They came separately but arrived within minutes of each other. Then they didn’t even interact much. Instead, they mingled in different groups, but then they went to Beyoncé’s party together. They really make a point not to be so cozy in public,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively.

“Kim really likes Odell, and she doesn’t want anything to ruin it. Plus, he’s a very private person. She’ll talk to her family about him — when the cameras aren’t rolling — but that’s about it,” the source added.

The aspiring lawyer’s romance with the former Super Bowl champ began on the heels of his split from girlfriend of four years Lauren Wood. The pair share a son, Zydn, who was born on February 17, 2022.

Kim and Odell met at billionaire Michael Rubin’s “White Party” in the Hamptons in July 2023. “He and Kim went on a few dates after that, and the rest is history,” the insider revealed at the time. Odell had previously been linked to Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, after the two were spotted getting cozy at Drake‘s Memorial Day party in 2016.

The SKIMS founder’s romance with Odell was a big change from her very public relationship with Pete Davidson. She dated the comedian for 10 months from October 2021 to August 2022 after meeting when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

Kim posted photos with Pete to her Instagram page and went red carpet official with him at the 2022 Met Gala. They were also very affectionate, kissing in snapshots and showing ​extreme PDA. Pete was Kim’s first boyfriend since filing for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021. The divorce was finalized in November 2022 and the rapper married former architect Bianca Censori the following month.