Kim Kardashian had a plus-one at the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars. “She was with Odell Beckham Jr., although they tried to make it seem like they weren’t together,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They came separately but arrived within minutes of each other. Then they didn’t even interact much. Instead, they mingled in different groups, but then they went to Beyoncé’s party together. They really make a point not to be so cozy in public.” Which is a big change for Kim, 43, who historically hasn’t hidden her relationships from the world. “But this time is different,” says a source close to the reality star. “Kim really likes Odell, and she doesn’t want anything to ruin it. Plus, he’s a very private person. She’ll talk to her family about him — when the cameras aren’t rolling — but that’s about it.” Kim and the football pro (who briefly dated Kim’s sister Khloé in 2016!) met at billionaire Michael Rubin’s “White Party” in the Hamptons over the summer. Odell, 31, had recently split with his longtime girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, 30. (They share a son, Zydn, whom they welcomed in February 2022.) “He and Kim went on a few dates after that,” says the source, “and the rest is history.”