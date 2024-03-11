Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. continued to fuel dating rumors when they were spotted leaving two Oscars parties together amid romance speculation.

The pair were first photographed leaving the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills alongside Kim’s close friend Tracy Romulus on Sunday, March 10. Kim, 43, looked gorgeous in a white Balenciaga gown, and Odell, 31, wore an all-leather look for the date night, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Not only did the couple attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party together, but they continued the festivities by going to Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s afterparty together. The Kardashians star had an outfit change for the second party and chose to wear a black gown for the musicians’ event.

While neither Kim nor Odell have publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, romance rumors began to swirl in September 2023. An insider exclusively told In Touch that the two had been “dating” since summer 2023, adding that the Baltimore Ravens athlete attended Kim’s nephew Tatum Thompson’s birthday party on July 28, 2023.

They continued to make several appearances together, though have been careful not to share too many details or pack on the PDA during their outings.

It seems that their romance didn’t start off as a serious thing, as an insider exclusively told Life & Style in February that he was looking for something “super casual.” However, he seemed to have a change of heart later that month.

“Kim and Odell have moved from casual dating to being exclusive,” another source revealed to Life & Style. “It’s serious.”

The insider explained that “Kim and Odell wanted to make sure this wasn’t just a fling” before they decided to define the relationship. “Their connection is real. Kim hasn’t been this happy in a very long time,” the source added.

Getty Images (2)

Prior to her romance with Odell, Kim was married to Kanye West from 2014 until 2022. The former couple share kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. Meanwhile, Odell shares son Zydn with ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood.

While she’s been careful not to reveal any details about their romance, Kim previously opened up about the traits she looks for in a romantic partner while appearing on the February 15 episode of SiriusXM’s “This Life of Mine with James Corden.”

“Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own,” she explained of the ideal traits she looks for in a potential partner. “I don’t have to babysit all the time. I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life too — the list is so long.”

The mother of four then insisted she’s “not so delusional” to think that she will find a man that “will check every single box.”