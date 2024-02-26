Some fans slammed Kim Kardashian after she shared a video of son Saint West holding hands with soccer superstar Lionel Messi as they walked onto the field when the L.A Galaxy hosted the Ballon d’Or winner’s Inter Miami on Sunday, February 25.

Kim, 43, posted the video to X in the early hours of Monday, February 26, writing in the caption, “Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight …. He is living the absolute dream.” Saint, 8, wore a white L.A. Galaxy shirt that read “Dream Team” on the back, and the pair also stood together on the field as the National Anthem was played.

Several commenters under Kim’s post thought she bought and paid for Saint’s big moment with the Argentina-born soccer icon, 36.

“Tell the truth how much that cost?” one person asked, as another wrote, “Would be awesome if some kid actually deserving of it got that opportunity. Not someone who was incredibly lucky to be born to billionaires.”

“Money can buy happiness. Debate closed!” one follower wrote, as another added, “Whoever said money is not everything was lying. Even Messi can be bought.”

Courtesy of X

Courtesy of X

“Talk about privilege. Hope he can kick the ball,” a user said of Saint, while another added, “What money can buy,” about his opportunity.

Several followers were happy for Saint, ​however, with one cheering, “He is currently walking with living legend,” while a parent added, “My sons love soccer and Messi, too!” One user playfully joked about what a huge life moment it was for Saint and how his father, Kanye West, might react, writing, “Kanye gon’ put Saint on a rocket to Mars with Elon just to top this.”

Kim has indulged her son’s love of soccer by giving him so many once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to see the game played at the highest level with its most elite players.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

When Messi played his first game with Inter Miami on July 21, 2023, at the Leagues Cup, Kim and Saint flew to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to watch in person, sitting in the front row alongside other celebrities including LeBron James and Serena Williams.

After the game, Saint and one of his friends posed for pictures and got their Inter Miami jerseys signed by Messi.

Kim took Saint and his friends on a trip to London in March 2023 to see Arsenal play at Emirates Stadium. They then headed to France where they boys got to watch Paris St. Germain in action at home.

The entrepreneur discussed Saint’s “newfound obsession and love with soccer,” in an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians. In order to indulge his interest, Kim explained, “I wanna plan this like legendary trip of a lifetime,” referring to the European soccer vacation.

Before jetting off on her private plane with the boys and their moms, Kim said in a confessional, “I am taking Saint and his best friends and their moms on a trip to London and Paris. It’s called our Soccer Mom Tour Trip. Our boys love soccer and they’re obsessed with all the players from Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Saka. You name it, they’re obsessed.”

She later told Saint and his friends, “Guys, when we get to London, we’re on the field, we meet the players, we get the jerseys.”

In July 2023, Kim and Saint flew to Osaka, Japan, to watch legends Cristiano Ronaldo and his new team, Al-Nassr, play against Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain.