Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint West has admitted he is no saint behind closed doors when it comes to how he treats his mom. He confessed to being “rude” to her in a Mother’s Day tribute video.

Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian had all of her sibling’s children put together videos wishing their mom a happy Mother’s Day, and Saint, 7, made some sad revelations in his taped segment. “Mom, I’m very grateful for you. I know I’m rude to you a lot. I say you’re nothing to me,” he admitted.

Fortunately, Saint did give his mom some praise, stating, “I love you more than anything,” and adding, “You’re my favorite in my family. I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm,” referring to his 4-year-old sibling. Saint signed off by telling his mom, “I love you. Never forget that.”

Saint has shown he can be a bit of a handful in the past. In a June 2022 Instagram Live while driving around New York City with Saint and Psalm, Kim asked her kids to “Say hi!” to her fans, to which he responded, “Hi, weirdos!” The SKIMS founded scolded him, saying, “Hey, stop it!”

Her rambunctious son then told Kim’s followers, “If you’re watching this, I hate you!” The reality star turned and told him “Hey! Saint,” and “Look what you’re teaching him,” referring to his bad behavior in front of Psalm.

Kim eventually pointed out the window to a toy store as both boys became boisterous, telling them, “That’s something you’re not gonna see because you are saying bad things.”

Saint showed off his rowdy side in an April 2022 episode of the family’s Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, when he got up from the table and walked towards a cameraman, declaring with a clenched fist, “I’m going to punch the cameras.” After he took a second swing at the crew member, Kim admonished his behavior.

The SKKN founder been seen spending a lot of quality time with Saint in 2023 following her 2022 divorce from his father, Kanye West. She brought her second oldest child as her plus one to the Los Angeles Lakers’ April 24 playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies where the pair sat court side along with her mom, Kris Jenner, and boyfriend Corey Gamble. Saint even wore a No. 9 jersey in honor of Khloé’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who was a late-season addition to the Lakers roster.

Kim also treated Saint and a group of his soccer-loving friends to a trip to Europe in March to see England’s Arsenal F.C. play Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon in London. They then headed to Paris where the kids got to watch Paris Saint-Germain F.C. take on Rennes. At both games, the children got to meet stars of the team, while Kim declared herself to be the “best soccer mom” in the photos she shared on social media.