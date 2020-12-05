Courtesy of @kimkardashian/Instagram

Celebrate! Kim Kardashian cuddled her oldest son, Saint West, in a series of adorable photos from the family’s recent trip to Tahoe alongside a birthday tribute as the Kardashian-Jenner kid turns 5 on Saturday, December 5.

“My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life’s soulmates,” the 40-year-old gushed in her caption on Instagram. “Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint, I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you [answer] these questions as a 5-year-old and show them to you when you’re big.”

Courtesy of @kimkardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also addressed how celebrating her little boy’s big day will be different this year. “I know a drive-by party isn’t ideal but it’s our times and you are so excited,” Kim added. “You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day. You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden b-day this year, Sainty!” The proud mama also included the hashtag “#5onthe5th.”

Saint’s aunt Khloé Kardashian made sure to comment on the adorable post. “We love you so so much Sainty!!!!!!!” she gushed, while Kim’s longtime BFF and Kar-Jenner family friend Jonathan Cheban (a.k.a. FoodGod) wrote, “Love Saint!! Happy B-day.”

It’s no surprise to see the KKW Beauty founder doting on one of her four children — including daughter North, daughter Chicago and son Psalm — whom she shares with husband Kanye West. In fact, Kim and Saint, in particular, have a strong and sweet bond. On November 12, the longtime reality star shared a hilarious video of herself and her son cuddling while he gave her what he described as “savage kisses.”

It seems this month will be full of celebrations for little Sainty, as Christmas is just around the corner! Though it is unclear exactly what the family plans on doing in place of their annual Christmas Eve bash, Khloé revealed they will definitely be keeping social distancing protocols in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic spike in California.

“I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller, obviously,” the Good American founder tweeted on November 9. “I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before? We have to think of what is safest.”

Enjoy your day, Sainty!