That’s a lot of love! Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest video of her oldest son, Saint West, giving her “savage kisses” on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 12.

“Has anyone heard of a savage kiss?” the 40-year-old wrote over the adorable clip featuring her 4-year-old blowing raspberries on her cheek as he kissed her. “Mama, savage kiss,” he said before planting the first one on her cheek and giggling uncontrollably. “Mom, I’m gonna give you another savage kiss.” Kim laughed along with her son as they relaxed on a bed together.

Clearly, the KKW Beauty founder is enjoying the love from her sweet son, as well as the other Kar-Jenner cousins. On October 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the cutest snapshot of Saint laughing alongside younger sister Chicago West and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream.

It seems the Skims founder has been leaning on her loved ones since her milestone 40th birthday on October 21 — a celebration for which she originally had an epic soiree planned. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the initial idea had to be scrapped. “I had the best plan,” Kim told Grazia in an interview published on October 6. “It was going to be called, ‘Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday.’ I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The lavish garment will, luckily, live to see another party in the future. “It is insane,” the reality star gushed about the look. “We did virtual fittings. I don’t even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I’m thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?”

During the same interview, the California native explained her views on aging, which, unsurprisingly, directly relate to her four children, including oldest North and youngest Psalm. “I’m not one that gets nervous about getting older. I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way, but I’m proud that my kids get me here another year,” she said. “I always think about that. Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age.”

Kim and her three siblings, including Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, lost their father, Robert Kardashian Sr., to esophageal cancer in 2003. In light of his passing, we’re sure the mother of four is dedicated to making as many memories with her children and husband Kanye West as possible.