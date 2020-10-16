Does it really get any more adorable than this? Kim Kardashian shared a precious new photo of her children Saint and Chicago West bonding with their cousin Dream Kardashian. “Nothing fills my heart more,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, captioned the Instagram post on Thursday, October 15.

In the snapshot, Saint, 4, Dream, 3, and Chicago, 2, were all smiles as they played in the grass together. While we would have loved to see Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, and Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, in the mix, we’re glad Kim added the sweet moment to her page.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

With All Hallows’ Eve right around the corner, we expect to see plenty more family fun from the KUWTK bunch. The Kar-Jenners “love Halloween,” a source previously told Life & Style. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spooky holiday is going to look a little bit different this year, but that “isn’t going to stop them from celebrating.”

According to the insider, the famous siblings and their children “won’t go trick-or-treating at strangers’ homes.” However, there are “enough kids in the family to still make it a special holiday.” Plus, with an unlimited budget, the A-listers have enough money to turn their own backyards into a Halloween wonderland.

In fact, Kylie, 23, has “a pumpkin patch with scarecrows and haystacks already getting set up,” the source noted. As for the actual holiday on Saturday, October 31, the Kar-Jenners plan to “hop around” between all of their homes and “possibly pop over” to Grandma Kris Jenner‘s house.

Costume-wise, most of the sisters have been pretty tight-lipped about what their kids will be dressing up as. That said, Kylie did reveal at least one of Stormi’s get-ups. The toddler will be dressed as a purple Minion from the Despicable Me franchise. How cute!

The best part? The makeup mogul and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott will accompany Stormi dressed as yellow Minions. As for Kim, her husband, Kanye West, and their four kids, it’s definitely going to be hard to top last year. After all, who can forget those (creepy, yet cool) “West Worms” costumes?

