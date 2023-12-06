Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint West Sits Courtside on 8th Birthday

Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint West Debuts New Hair While Courtside on His 8th Birthday! [Photos]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint West just turned 8 – proving how fast time really does fly! The sports-loving celebrity kid got one step closer to double digits on Tuesday, December 5, and celebrated his big day courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns basketball game with his mom and friends.

“My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!” the Skims founder, 43, captioned her Instagram post hours before the event.

Kim shared content from inside the basketball game at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, including the moment Saint and his buddy were spotted dancing on the jumbotron. He’s turning Kim into a sports girly!

