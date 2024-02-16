Kim Kardashian knows what she’s looking for and revealed the traits she wants in a partner amid her romance with Odell Beckham Jr.

“Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own,” Kim, 43, shared about the ideal traits she wants in a partner during the Thursday, February 15, episode of James Corden’s “This Life of Mine” podcast. “I don’t have to babysit all the time. I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life too — the list is so long.”

However, Kim made it clear that she’s “not so delusional” to think that she will find a man that “will check every single box.”

While The Kardashians star said she knows what she wants in a lover, she added that she’s not sure if she will ever get married again. Kim was previously married to Kanye West from 2014 until 2022, to Kris Humphries from 2011 until 2013 and to Damon Thomas from 2000 until 2004.

“There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that,” she explained. “I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot.”

Kim went on to note that she’s “not lonely” and keeps busy while raising her kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. “I’m good. I have my kids, I have work, I have my family,” the TV personality said. “But it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it’s such a big [commitment], I don’t take that lightly.”

She spoke about her ideal partner amid speculation that she’s dating Odell, 31. The pair were first linked in September 2023 after the professional athlete split from Lauren Wood. A source told In Touch that Kim and Odell began “dating” in the summer of 2023, adding that he attended Kim’s nephew Tatum Thompson’s birthday party in July of that year.

Neither Kim nor Odell have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, though they have made a handful of public appearances together since the speculation began. Not only did Kim attend his birthday party in November 2023, but fans were convinced they spotted Odell in the background of a video at Kim’s family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

They most recently both attended the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl party in Las Vegas in February, and they were filmed walking through the lobby of the Wynn Las Vegas after the event. The short video – which was shared via TikTok – showed Odell leading Kim through the lobby as she was followed by security guards.