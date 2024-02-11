For the first time since they were first romantically linked in September 2023, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were seen in public together. The pair attended the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl party in Las Vegas and were filmed walking through the lobby of the Wynn Las Vegas afterward.

The quick clip showed Odell, 31, leading the way, with Kim, 43, following close behind. The reality star was flanked by security guards, but Odell looked back a few times to make sure she was still with him. The couple is likely in Sin City to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, where Usher is performing during the Halftime show.

Kim and Odell started quietly seeing each other during summer 2023. They were spotted attending the same Fourth of July party and, later that month, Odell showed up at a birthday party for Khloé Kardashian’s son. In Touch exclusively revealed the professional athlete’s attendance at the party in September 2023. “They’re dating,” a source confirmed at the time.

While the pair has made sure to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the Skims founder was photographed heading to her man’s birthday party in November 2023. The duo also reportedly went to the same Grammys afterparty on February 4, although they were not photographed together at the event.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 and started dating Pete Davidson later that year. The exes’ relationship was highly publicized and Kim did not shy away from talking about the romance on her family’s reality show, The Kardashians.

After she split from the comedian, 30, in August 2022, the SKKN creator said that she wasn’t going to date again for two years. On a November 2023 episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed several months prior, she was seemingly holding strong to that promise.

“I’ve got a year to go,” Kim told a producer when she was reminded of her dating pact. “I think that will be really good for me. [I’m] not looking. They seem to find me, but I’m not looking.”

While Kim didn’t quite make it to the two-year mark, she’s been much more private about her relationship with Odell. The Baltimore Ravens star was previously in a relationship with Lauren Wood from 2019 until 2023. They have a son, Zydn, 23 months, while Kim shares four kids – North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 – with Kanye.